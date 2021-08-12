The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 437 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 400 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 375 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 363.92.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

