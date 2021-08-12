Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Set at C$56.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.02.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$36.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$32.24 and a 12 month high of C$56.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 141.63%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

