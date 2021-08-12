QIWI (QIWI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect QIWI to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. QIWI had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. On average, analysts expect QIWI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI opened at $9.84 on Thursday. QIWI has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $617.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. QIWI’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

