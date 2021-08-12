127619 (MDN.TO) (MDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The mining company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.01).

127619 has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.07.

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

