Venus Concept (VERO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million. On average, analysts expect Venus Concept to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Venus Concept stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $110.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 40,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,944.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $53,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948. Corporate insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Venus Concept has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

