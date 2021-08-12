Comparing Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) & Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Axos Financial and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 29.81% 16.91% 1.57% Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 12.23% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Axos Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Axos Financial and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 5 1 3.17 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axos Financial currently has a consensus target price of $49.17, indicating a potential downside of 2.78%. Given Axos Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axos Financial and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $723.12 million 4.14 $215.71 million $3.68 13.74 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.40 $4.44 million N/A N/A

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment involves the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

