Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $3.22 on Wednesday, hitting $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 524,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,482. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $152,944.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.