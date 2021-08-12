Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%.

Shares of PFMT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,084. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $276.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of -0.80.

In other news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 35,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $174,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $1,008,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,501,369 shares of company stock worth $6,301,511 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFMT. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

