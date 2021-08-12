Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.64 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.10.

Shares of UPST traded up $35.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.20. 17,948,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,215. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $191.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.15.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

