Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.64 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.10.
Shares of UPST traded up $35.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.20. 17,948,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,215. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $191.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.15.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
