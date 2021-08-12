Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. 1,402,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.16. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALNA. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

