Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) to “Strong-Buy”

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

HSON stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.29. 6,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,913. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.23. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 2,000 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,074.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $27,218.92. Insiders purchased 16,307 shares of company stock worth $300,393 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

