Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Post Earnings of $6.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.04 to $7.03. Avis Budget Group reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 469.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $11.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $14.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $9.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $86.21. 1,971,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,155. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.14.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.