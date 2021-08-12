Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Trading Down 0.7%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 2,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, marketing, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, and Soft Drinks.

