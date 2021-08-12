Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Trading Down 0.7%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 2,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY)

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, marketing, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, and Soft Drinks.

