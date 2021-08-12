AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Shares Up 14.3%

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) rose 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 5,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 5,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37.

AuraSource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARAO)

AuraSource, Inc engages in the development and implementation of clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through AuraMetal and AuraMoto divisions. The AuraMetal division focuses on the development and production of beneficiation process for complex ore, tailings, and slimes materials as industrial application solutions.

