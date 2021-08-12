Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Shares Down 4.1%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of construction machineries and agricultural machineries. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services. The Construction Machinery segment consists of concrete machinery sub-segment, crane machinery sub-segment, and others.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.