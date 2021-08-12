ShowHand (HAND) Market Cap Hits $98,553.13

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 11th. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One ShowHand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ShowHand has a total market cap of $98,553.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00056808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.60 or 0.00895111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00111589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00043490 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

