Critical Analysis: IAA (NYSE:IAA) versus Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and IAA (NYSE:IAA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Renren and IAA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A IAA 0 0 2 0 3.00

IAA has a consensus price target of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.38%. Given IAA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IAA is more favorable than Renren.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and IAA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A IAA 17.13% 266.73% 11.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renren and IAA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $18.11 million 12.82 -$19.22 million N/A N/A IAA $1.38 billion 5.22 $194.80 million $1.54 34.83

IAA has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of IAA shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of IAA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Renren has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAA has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IAA beats Renren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renren

Renren Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About IAA

IAA, Inc. provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand. The company serves a buyer base and spectrum of sellers, including insurance companies, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. The company has approximately 200 facilities in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. IAA, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

