Dynamite (DYNMT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $193,831.08

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 11th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $193,831.08 and approximately $272,299.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.94 or 0.00340781 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001156 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.57 or 0.00967161 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,294 coins and its circulating supply is 391,047 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

