Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

CENTA stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.39. 143,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,034. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $23,614,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

