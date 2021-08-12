Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DNAY traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. 117,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,910. Codex DNA has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 price target for the company.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

