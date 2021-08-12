Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BDSX traded down $2.59 on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18.

Several analysts recently commented on BDSX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biodesix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

