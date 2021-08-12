Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Crexendo had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 41.61%.

Shares of CXDO traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. 36,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,098. The firm has a market cap of $114.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.53. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.01.

CXDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crexendo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

