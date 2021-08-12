BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.15. BioLineRx shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 444,650 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a market cap of $143.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BioLineRx by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

