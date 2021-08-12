VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.41. VictoryShares Protect America ETF shares last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 10 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Protect America ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Protect America ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 63.18% of VictoryShares Protect America ETF worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VictoryShares Protect America ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLD)

Sears Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of retail stores, through its subsidiaries. It operates through two segments: Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment offers consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel.

