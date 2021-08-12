CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.78. CytRx shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 86,694 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $28.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

