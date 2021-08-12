American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.40. American River Bankshares shares last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 115,149 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $125.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 28.92%. As a group, analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 35,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in American River Bankshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.