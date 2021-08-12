Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.500-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion.

CPRI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Capri has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.96.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.