Analysts Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Manulife Financial reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Manulife Financial.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,680,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after buying an additional 41,119 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,774,000 after buying an additional 191,442 shares in the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,102,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,928. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

