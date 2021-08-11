GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of GLYC remained flat at $$2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 139,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,085. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $104.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 103.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 835,611 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 668,527 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 207,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

