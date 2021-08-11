Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,547. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $14.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.36.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

