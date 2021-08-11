SPINDLE Achieves Market Capitalization of $334,048.87 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $334,048.87 and $118.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,136.92 or 0.99871856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $481.06 or 0.01041332 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.03 or 0.00348579 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.03 or 0.00409185 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006771 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00073933 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004822 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

