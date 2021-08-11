28,264 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,839,000. Alphabet makes up about 6.5% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded down $8.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,753.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,557. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,598.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

