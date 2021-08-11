Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AKYA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 383,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,411. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $28.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

