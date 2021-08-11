SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Initiates Share Repurchase Plan

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.32. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 212.10%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

