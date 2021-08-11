Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS)’s share price were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.17. Approximately 14,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 21,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBS)

Texas Community Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc is based in Mineola, Texas.

