Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44, RTT News reports. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.94. 2,950,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89.

CHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

