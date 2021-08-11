Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) Shares Down 0.4%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.67. 581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 38,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

