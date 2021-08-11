Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.820-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.290 EPS.

HSC stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 191,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.08. Harsco has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

