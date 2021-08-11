Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Releases Earnings Results

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NAUT stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,802. Nautilus Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NAUT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.