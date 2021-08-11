Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

