Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FNCH stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $13.52. 16,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.24 and a current ratio of 17.24. Finch Therapeutics Group has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $22.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNCH. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

