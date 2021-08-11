PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 592 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

NASDAQ VREX traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,485. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

