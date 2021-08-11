PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 455 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 49,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,900,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688,375. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $62.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.40.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.