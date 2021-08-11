NZS Capital LLC Buys Shares of 53,937 Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 53,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,911,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 819,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 52,427 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 788,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,807,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SLAB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $158.63. 293,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,476. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.65 and a beta of 0.98. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLAB. Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

