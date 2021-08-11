Nigel K. Savory Sells 3,697 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $152,944.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EPAY traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. 524,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,482. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

