Zacks: Analysts Expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Pinduoduo posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 616,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,328,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,744,000 after purchasing an additional 48,330 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $89.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,325,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

