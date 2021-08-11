Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $869.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to post $869.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $871.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $867.00 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NLSN shares. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nielsen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after acquiring an additional 92,687 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 45.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter worth about $15,682,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 209.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 105,855 shares during the period.

Shares of NLSN stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.43. 1,980,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,738. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

