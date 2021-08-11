-$0.19 EPS Expected for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.17). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DMAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of DMAC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. 127,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Barclays PLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

