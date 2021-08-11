Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.660-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.49 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.600 EPS.

NYSE FIS traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.87. 2,532,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 946.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.94.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

