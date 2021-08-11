Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Paychex by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 148.5% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 5.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 14.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,773,000 after buying an additional 266,393 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.76. 992,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.74. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $117.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

